Impact player

Donovan Solano, Twins

Pinch hitting with two runners on base and one out in the seventh inning, he lined a first-pitch slider up the middle for a go-ahead, two-run single.

By the numbers

100.4 Throw in miles per hour by Twins left fielder Matt Wallner in the sixth inning, which turned into an out at third base. It was the second-fastest outfield assist in MLB this year.

3.39 ERA for Twins starter Pablo López in 12 road starts this season.

5 Doubles for Byron Buxton since he was activated from the paternity list last Friday.