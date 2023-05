Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Juan Soto, San Diego

Padres outfielder went 4-for-4 with two doubles.

By the numbers

6 Times the Twins have scored zero or one run in a game this season.

95 Pitches thrown by Louie Varland, the most in his three starts this season.

405 Distance in feet of Manny Machado's ninth-inning home run.