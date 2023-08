Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Impact player

William Contreras, Brewers

The younger brother of the Cardinals catcher, Willson, Contreras reached base four times and scored twice. He started the decisive sixth-inning rally with a line-drive single.

By the numbers

78 Pitches Bailey Ober threw in five innings before he was pulled for a reliever.

4 Home runs hit by Christian Vázquez this season. Tuesday was his second in a road ballpark.

15 Hits allowed by reliever Dylan Floro in 8⅓ innings since he was traded to the Twins.