IMPACT PLAYER

MJ Melendez, Royals

Started KC's comeback with a two-run homer, later hit the first of three consecutive KC doubles which produced the game-winning run.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Attempted (but unsuccessful) steal of second base by Carlos Correa, his first base-stealing attempt since April 7, 2019.

3 Runners stranded on third base by the Twins, who were 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

5 Career hits in five MLB games by rookie Matt Wallner, who collected his first double.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.