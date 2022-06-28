Game One

IMPACT PLAYER

Amed Rosario, Guardians

Drove in the game-winning run with a groundball single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Runs Emilio Pagan has given up in his five blown saves this season.

2 Times this season Carlos Correa has hit homers in back-to-back games, including Monday and Tuesday's first game against Cleveland. He also did it June 9-10 against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Game Two

IMPACT PLAYER

Josh Winder, Twins

Starting pitcher threw six scoreless innings in his first Twins appearance since May 17, giving up just four hits and one walk with one strikeout.

BY THE NUMBERS

481 Extra-base hits for Cleveland's Jose Ramirez with his sixth-inning double, which ties him for 10th-best in franchise history.

20 Byron Buxton's new career high for home runs in a season, besting the 19 he put up last season.