Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Impact player

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers

Allowed only four hits, all singles, over seven innings, and only once did a Twin reach third base.

By the numbers

5 Tigers victories this season in nine games against the Twins.

8 Times the Twins have been shut out this season; Tuesday was the second started by a lefthander.

2 Hits by Carlos Correa, the fourth time this season he's had back-to-back multi-hit games.