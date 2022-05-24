IMPACT PLAYER

Sonny Gray, Twins

The starter put up a season-high 10 strikeouts through seven scoreless innings and surrendered just one walk and four hits.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 The number of times Gray has tallied double-digit strikeouts in his career.

4-0 The Twins' record in Gray starts since he came off the injured list.

15 Games won by the Twins in May, 10 of them have come by one or two runs.

ON DECK

Dylan Bundy, who threw 54 pitches over three scoreless innings in his last outing, faces Rony Garcia, who will be the Tigers' 12th starting pitcher this season.