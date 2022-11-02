Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals, including the game-winner.

2. Mason Shaw, Wild: The rookie scored for the second straight game.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender stopped 34 shots and improved to 5-0-1 over his last six starts.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist for Marco Rossi, his first NHL point.

3 Multipoint games for Joel Eriksson Ek this season after his two assists vs. Montreal.

8 Goals for Kaprizov, the second most in Wild history through 10 games.