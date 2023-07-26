Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year homered twice, the second multihomer game of his career. He drilled a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Strikeouts from Twins batters, their highest total in a game since they struck out a franchise-record 22 times in an 18-inning game against the Rays on June 27, 2019.

8 The number of Mariners baserunners against Twins relievers in two innings.

5 Twins losses this season when the offense scores at least six runs.