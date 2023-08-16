Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Wallner, Twins

The rookie outfielder crushed a 450-foot, go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, the first grand slam in his career. It was his ninth home run in 38 games this year.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Number of Twins hits against Tigers starting pitcher Alex Faedo in five innings.

114 Miguel Cabrera's hits at Target Field, the most by an opposing hitter since the ballpark opened.

50 Home runs from Twins hitters since the All-Star break, the second-most in the American League behind the Astros.