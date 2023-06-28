Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

The National League MVP frontrunner homered in his first two at-bats, a 406-foot blast on Joe Ryan's first pitch and a 361-foot homer in the second inning.

By the numbers

25 First-inning home runs by Atlanta this season, the most in the majors. The Twins have 14.

12 Joe Ryan's scoreless streak in innings before he surrendered a homer to Acuña on his first pitch of the game.

.232 The Twins' team batting average at the midway point of the season, 21 points lower than the same point last year.