TUESDAY

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Stillwater 9, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

• Woodbury 6, Roseville 1

Loser's bracket • First round

• East Ridge 7, Tartan 0

• White Bear Lake 7, St. Paul Central 0

Section 6

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Edina 9, Minneapolis Southwest 4

• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 0

Section 8 • First round

• St. Cloud 9, Buffalo 5, 9 inn.

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Byron 9, Stewartville 1

• Winona 7, Red Wing 1

Loser's bracket • First round

• Faribault 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1

• Northfield 5, Austin 2

Section 3 • Semifinals

• St. Thomas 13, SP Highland Park 3

• Two Rivers 6, Bloomington Kennedy 5

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Hill-Murray 15, SP Como Park 3

• North St. Paul 14, SP Johnson 0

• St. Anthony 11, SP Harding 1

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Becker 4, Big Lake 1

• Monticello 8, Fridley 6

• St. Francis 10, Zimmerman 0

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 31, Cooper 0

• Delano 10, Minneapolis Edison 4

• Hutchinson 4, DeLaSalle 3

• Orono 1, Mound Westonka 0

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Chisago Lakes 9, Duluth Denfeld 8

• Hermantown 7, Cloquet 3

• North Branch 8, Hibbing 7

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Alexandria 6, Detroit Lakes 5

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Rocori 4

• Willmar 10, Little Falls 1

CLASS 2A

Section 1

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Chatfield 4, LaCrescent-Hokah 2

• Pine Island 5, Cannon Falls 3

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine 2, Maple River 0

• N. Richland-H-E-G 5, Minn. Valley Luth. 2

• New Ulm 13, LeSueur-Henderson 1

• Sibley East 13, Blue Earth Area 3

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Fairmont 11, Morris Area/C-A 0

• Paynesville Area 8, Redwood Valley 5

Loser's bracket • First round

• Atwater-C-GC 3, Minnewaska Area 2

• Luverne 6, Windom Area 1

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Mounds Park 11, St. Paul Academy 3

• St. Agnes 7, Blake 6

Loser's bracket • First round

• Liberty Classical 3, Concordia 1

• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, St. Croix Prep 2

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Litchfield 8, Southwest Christian 7

• Norwood YA 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

• Rockford 7, Providence Academy 0

• Watertown-Mayer 4, Holy Family 0

Section 6 • First round

• Albany 7, Royalton 2

• Annandale 15, Staples-Motley 0

• Eden Valley-W. 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 6

• Foley 7, Holdingford 2

• Kimball Area 3, Osakis 2

• Melrose Area 7, Sauk Centre 2

• Pierz 7, Pillager 0

• Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Spectrum 1

Section 7 • First round

• Esko 9, Crosby-Ironton 1

• Proctor 10, Moose Lake-Willow River 4

• Rock Ridge 4, Mora 1

• Rush City 8, Two Harbors 3

Quarterfinals

• Esko 13, Rush City 3

• Rock Ridge 8, Proctor 5

Section 8 • First round

• Perham 12, Barnesville 10

• Thief River Falls 5, Menagha 2

• Crookston at Roseau

• Frazee at Pelican Rapids

• Hawley at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

• Ottertail Central at Fergus Falls

• Park Rapids at Warroad

• Red Lake at East Grand Forks

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Martin County West 9, Madelia 7

• New Ulm Cathedral 8, Cleveland 3

• Sleepy Eye 7, Mankato Loyola/IL 2

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Springfield 3

Section 3 • Semifinals

• MACCRAY 7, Murray County Central 2

• Russell-T-R 3, Lac qui Parle Valley 2

Loser's bracket • First round

• Dawson-Boyd 5, Yellow Medicine East 3

• Red Rock Centra/W-WG 10, Tracy-M-B 0

Section 4 • Semifinals

• New Life Academy 2, Legacy Christian 1

• Randolph 6, Mayer Lutheran 5

Loser's bracket • First round

• Heritage Christian 10, Chesterton 0

• Lester Prairie 10, Trinity 0

Section 5 • First round

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 10, Walker-H-A 0

• Braham 14, McGregor 2

• Mille Lacs 8, Hill City/Northland 1

• Ogilvie 14, East Central 1

• Sebeka 12, Cass Lake-Bena 2

Section 6 • First round

• Ashby 17, Breckenridge 1

• Belgrade-B-Elrosa 6, St. John's Prep 1

• Border West 21, Ortonville 1

• Brandon-Evansville 2, Browerville 0

• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 10, Hancock 0

• New York Mills 14, Hillcrest Lutheran 3

• Parkers Prairie 9, Long Prairie-GE 2

• Upsala/Swanville 10, Benson 0

Section 7 • First round

• Barnum 4, Deer River 3

• Cherry 18, Wrenshall 0

• Chisholm 5, North Woods 4

• Cromwell-Wright 6, Silver Bay 4

• Ely 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 0

• Mountain Iron Buhl 8, Carlton 5

• Northeast Range 6, Cook County 5

Quarterfinals

• Cherry 17, Northeast Range 0

• Chisholm 9, Mountain Iron Buhl 1

• Ely 7, Barnum 6

• South Ridge 9, Cromwell-Wright 1

LACROSSE • BOYS

Section 1 • First round

• Lakeville South 21, Rochester Century 6

Section 2 • First round

• Chaska 12, Holy Family 5

• Delano/Rockford 14, Mound W. 13, OT

• Minnetonka 19, SW Christian 0

Section 3 • First round

• Park of Cottage Grove 16, Two Rivers 10

• Simley 8, St. Paul 4

• TriMAC 10, East Ridge 6

Section 5 • First round

• Hopkins 9, Osseo/Park Center 5

Section 7 • First round

• Blaine 16, Forest Lake 4

• Champlin Park 16, Grand Rapids/G. 2

• Hermantown/Proctor 9, Andover 8

Section 8 • First round

• Elk River/Zimmerman 22, Rocori 2

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 1 • First round

• New Prague 13, Rochester Mayo 10

• Northfield 15, Rochester John Marshall 4

Section 2 • First round

• Delano/Rockford 9, SW Christian 5

• Shakopee 24, Mound Westonka 7

Section 3 • First round

• Hutchinson 17, Holy Family 3

• St. Paul Academy 12, St. Paul 11

• Visitation 12, Hastings 5

Section 5 • First round

• Breck 22, Cooper 0

• Hopkins 10, Rogers 7

• St. Louis Park 18, Osseo/Park Center 9

Section 6 • First round

• Minneapolis 12, Holy Angels 9

Section 7 • First round

• Anoka 10, Coon Rapids 5

• Blaine 11, Duluth 10, OT

• Chisago Lakes 13, Hermantown/Proctor 2

• Grand Rapids/G. 13, Spring Lake Park 5

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Lakeville South 5, Farmington 3

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Northfield 4, Lakeville North 3

Fourth round

• Farmington 5, Northfield 4

Section 2

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Chanhassen 6, Chaska 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Shakopee 10, Eden Prairie 2

Fourth round

• Shakopee 11, Chaska 2

Section 3

Winner's bracket • Third round

• East Ridge 4, Rosemount 3

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Eagan 6, Park of Cottage Grove 5

Section 4

Winner's bracket • Third round

• White Bear Lake 1, Stillwater 0

Loser's bracket • Third round

• North St. Paul 7, Woodbury 2

Fourth round

• Stillwater 7, North St. Paul 0

Section 5

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Champlin Park 1, Irondale 0

Fourth round

• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 0

Section 6

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Hopkins 4, Wayzata 0

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Edina 11, Minneapolis Southwest 1

• St. Louis Park 12, Armstrong 6

Third round

• St. Louis Park 5, Edina 3

Section 7

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Anoka 6, Andover 5

Fourth round

• Anoka 7, Blaine 1

Section 8

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Brainerd 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Moorhead 8, Elk River 5

• Rogers 11, Buffalo 0

Third round

• Moorhead 8, Rogers 7

CLASS 3A

Section 1

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Winona 3, Byron 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 2

Fourth round

• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Byron 0

Section 2

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Mankato East 9, Marshall 5

Section 3

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Simley 5, Holy Angels 4

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Bloomington Kennedy 7, So. St. Paul 0

Section 4

Loser's bracket • Third round

• St. Anthony 7, Hill-Murray 3

Fourth round

• St. Anthony 5, Mahtomedi 4

Section 6

Loser's bracket • Second round

• DeLaSalle 4, Orono 3

• Hutchinson 13, Mound Westonka 4

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Chisago Lakes 2, Hermantown 1

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Hibbing 2, North Branch 1

Fourth round

• Hermantown 4, Hibbing 3

Section 8

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Rocori 13, Alexandria 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Little Falls 10, Detroit Lakes 6

Fourth round

• Little Falls 8, Alexandria 3

CLASS 2A

Section 1

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Cannon Falls 4, Chatfield 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, St. Charles 4

Fourth round

• Chatfield 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Section 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• New Ulm 3, St. James 1

Fourth round

• New Ulm 7, Belle Plaine 6

Section 3

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Litchfield 5, Dassel-Cokato 4

Fourth round

• Luverne 3, Litchfield 1

Section 4

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• St. Agnes 3, St. Croix Prep 1

Section 5

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Maple Lake 11, Annandale 1

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Watertown-Mayer 5, Norwood YA 0

Fourth round

• Watertown-Mayer 4, Annandale 1

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Proctor 10, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Esko 10, Aitkin 8

• Rush City 7, Greenway 4

Third round

• Esko 7, Rush City 6

Fourth round

• Eveleth-Gilbert 15, Esko 5

CLASS 1A

Section 1

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Waterville-E-M 1

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Bethlehem Academy 8, Southland 1

Fourth round

• Bethlehem Academy 9, Waterville-E-M 5

Section 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• SE St. Mary's 8, Martin Co. West 0

Fourth round

• New Ulm Cathedral 11, SE St. Mary's 2

Section 3

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Tracy-M-Balaton 16, Kerkhoven-M-S 8

Fourth round

• Lac qui Parle Valley 7, Tracy-M-Balaton 2

Section 4

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• West Lutheran 2, Mayer Lutheran 1

Section 5

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Menahga 7, Mille Lacs 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Hinckley-Finlayson 16, Walker-H-A 5

Fourth round

• Mille Lacs 7, Hinckley-Finlayson 2

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Cherry 3, Carlton/Wrenshall 2

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Moose Lake-WR 10, South Ridge 5

• Silver Bay 9, North Woods 1

Third round

• Moose Lake-WR 14, Silver Bay 0

Fourth round

• Moose Lake-WR 10, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Duluth East 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1

• Elk River 4, Brainerd 3

Championship

• Duluth East 5, Elk River 2

CLASS 1A

Individual tournament • State qualifers

Section 1

• Singles: Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Asher Monson, Schaeffer Academy, 6-1, 6-3.

• Doubles: Ethan Leeser-Freddie Suhler, Rochester Lourdes, def. Easton Blissenbach-Charlie Young, Rochester Lourdes, 6-1, 6-1.

Section 6

• Singles: Max Sampson, Mora, def. Aidan Schlicting, Totino-Grace, 6-2, 7-5.

• Doubles: AJ Helmer-Andy Stevenson, Fridley, def. Hunter Danielson-Mason Mikyska, Pine City, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.