STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

At CHS Field in St. Paul

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Chanhassen 14, Andover 0

• Farmington 3, Park of Cottage Grove 2

• Maple Grove 5, St. Louis Park 2

• Stillwater 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 5

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Farmington (22-3) vs. Maple Grove (20-4), noon

• Stillwater (21-4) vs. Chanhassen (17-9), 2:30 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

At Parade Stadium in Minneapolis

• Park of Cottage Grove (18-8) vs. St. Louis Park (18-8), 9 am

• Sartell-St. Stephen (14-11) vs. Andover (20-5), 11:30 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 2 pm

Friday • Championship

At Target Field

• Semifinal winners, 7 pm

CLASS 3A

At Chaska Athletic Park

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Alexandria 4, St. Thomas Academy 2

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Winona 1

• Grand Rapids 2, Mahtomedi 0

• Mankato West 1, St. Francis 0

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Alexandria (20-6) vs. Mankato West (24-1), noon

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (22-3) vs. Grand Rapids (17-6), 2:30 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

At Mini Met in Jordan

• St. Francis (13-12) vs. St. Thomas Academy (19-8), noon

• Winona (14-11) vs. Mahtomedi (18-5), 2:30 pm

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm

Friday • Championship

At Target Field

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

At Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud

• Fairmont 8, Sibley East 3

• Rochester Lourdes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

• Roseau 13, Duluth Marshall 2

• St. Agnes 8, Watertown-Mayer 4

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Fairmont (25-3) vs. Rochester Lourdes (19-4), 11 am

• St. Agnes (22-4) vs. Roseau (18-6), 1:30 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm

Consolation semifinals

At Orthopedic Sports Field in Sartell

• Sibley East (17-6) vs. Wadena-Deer Creek (23-5), 10 am

• Watertown-Mayer (20-6) vs. Duluth Marshall (17-6), 12:15 pm

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

Friday • Championship

At Target Field

• Semifinal winners, 1 pm

CLASS 1A

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

At Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud

• Hayfield 5, New Ulm Cathedral 4

• Randolph 10, MACCRAY 0

• Sacred Heart 10, South Ridge 4

• New York Mills 10, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 1

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Hayfield (23-2) vs. Sacred Heart (22-3), 11 am

• Randolph (23-1) vs. New York Mills (23-3), 1:30 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm

Consolation semifinals

At Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids

• New Ulm Cathedral (22-4) vs. South Ridge (17-8), 10 am

• MACCRAY (15-7) vs. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (11-15), 12:15 pm

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

Friday • Championship

At Target Field

• Semifinal winners, 10 am

GOLF • BOYS

CLASS 3A

At Bunker Hills G.C. in Coon Rapids

Tuesday • First round

• 1. Edina 298; 2. Spring Lake Park 301; 3. (tie) Alexandria and Lakeville North 304; 5. Chanhassen 309; 6. Eastview 313; 7. Stillwater 327; 8. Princeton 330.

Top 25 individuals (par 72)

• 1. (tie) Nate Stevens, Northfield, and Jack Wetzel, Edina, 70; 3. (tie) Isaac Ahn, Rochester Mayo; Tyler Gandrud, Anoka; Bennett Olsen, Alexandria; Owen Rexing, Rosemount; and Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove, 71; 8. (tie) Joe Kortan, Moorhead, and Evan Raiche, Lakeville North, 72.

• 10. (tie) Brady Baynes, Eden Prairie; Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park; Chase Camilli, Lakeville North; Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall; Kyler Schwamb, Farmington; and Hank Sogge, Eagan; 16. (tie) Charlie Moen, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Torger Ohe, Edina; Brody Pass, Centennial; Joey Rohwling, Eastview; Mason Roloff, Spring Lake Park; and Bryan Terhaar, Champlin Park, 74.

• 22. Carter Callan, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 75; 23. (tie) Andrew Ballou, Chanhassen; Logan Chouinard, Elk River; Carver Larson, Alexandria; Justin Luan, East Ridge; Danny Renner, Chanhassen; Austin Roloff, Spring Lake Park; and Max Wolf, Hopkins, 76.

Wednesday

• Second round, 7:30 am

CLASS 2A

At Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan

Tuesday • First round

• 1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 309; 2. Totino-Grace 320; 3. Roseau 322; 4. Holy Family 326; 5. Pequot Lakes 330; 6. New London-Spicer 331; 7. Cloquet 332; 8. Blake 343.

Top 25 individuals (par 72)

• 1. Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian, and Sam Udovich, St. Croix Lutheran 71; 3. (tie) Anders Larson, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and Zachery Meyer, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 73; 5. Marcus Belka, Perham, 75; 6. (tie) Kaiden Brovold, St. Peter, and Ian Friederichs, Blake, 76; 8. (tie) Luke Ashbrook, Kimball Area; Henry Hartquist, Luverne; Karson Patten, Cloquet; and Joseph Scripture, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 77.

• 12. (tie) Zac Beddor, Holy Family; Charlie Hanson, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta; Cole Jannsen, Stewartville; Teagan LaPlante, Roseau; Ryan Nutter, LaCrescent-Hokah; and Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace, 78; 19. (tie) Teddy Koch, Breck; Tyler Minke, North Branch; Michael Scripture, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; and Vince Zurek, Totino-Grace, 79.

• 23. (tie) Anthony Armstrong, Pequot Lakes, and Cameron Bruns, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 80; 25. (tie) Cole Bennett, Totino-Grace; Nixon Harrier, New London-Spicer; Zac Kreuzer, Albany; Riley McGovern, Fergus Falls; Tyler Seeling, Pequot Lakes; Matthew Uhas, Mound Westonka; and Carter White, Staples-Motley, 81.

Wednesday

• Second round, 7:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Pebble Creek G.C. in Becker

Tuesday • First round

• 1. Fertile-Beltrami 323; 2. Duluth Marshall 333; 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339; 4. Lakeview 346; 5. Park Christian 355; 6. New Life Academy 360; 7. United South Central 362; 8. Rushford-Peterson 391.

Top 25 individuals (par 72)

• 1. (tie) Noah Scullard-Bender, Duluth Marshall, and Cole Witherow, New Life Academy, 73; 3. (tie) Rylin Petry, Fertile-Beltrami,and Gannon Walsh, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 75; 5. Hunter Schmidt, Martin County West, 76; 6. Carson Erickson, Sleepy Eye United, 77; 7. (tie) Carson Boe, Lakeview; Tony Carlin, Fosston; Evan Villagomez, Heritage Christian, 78.

• 10. (tie) Keegan Bronson, Hayfield; Tucker D'Allaird, Duluth Marshall; and Sam Tucker, Hayfield, 79; 13. (tie) Carson Besonen, Lac qui Parle Valley; Ethan Finseth, Fertile-Beltrami; Jake Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central; Brady Schwinghammer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; Trevor Swonger, Underwood; and Mitchell Weber, Martin County West, 81; 19. (tie) Ben Pearson, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, and Logan Thell, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 82.

• 21. (tie) Sawyer Drent, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda/ Westbrook-Walnut Grove; Dominic Fairbanks, Cass Lake-Bena; and Caiden Swenby, Fertile-Beltrami, 83; 24. (tie) Parker Brock, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley; Kadyn Neubauer, United South Central; Lealan Norby, Nevis; and Masen Nowacki, Fertile-Beltrami, 84.

Wednesday

• Second round, 7:30 am

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

At Bunker Hills G.C. in Coon Rapids

Tuesday • First round

• 1. Alexandria 318; 2. Maple Grove 327; 3. Eastview 331; 4. Elk River 338; 5. Edina 341; 6. Eden Prairie 344; 7. Lakeville South 353; 8. Stillwater Area 356.

Top 25 individuals (par 72)

• 1. Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine, 65; 2. Isabella McCauley, Simley, 67; 3. Reese McCauley, Simley, 68; 4. McKenna Mallow, Detroit Lakes, 70; 5. (tie) Clara Halvorson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Cora Larson, Alexandria, and Madi Hicks, Chanhassen, 75; 8. (tie) Avery O'Donnell, Elk River, Ellie Breuer, St. Michael-Albertville, and Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, 76.

• 11. Nicole Reineke, Chaska, 77; 12. (tie) Kelsi Mauzy, Lakeville South, Lauryn Finley, Eastview, and Selena Wu, Minnetonka, 78; 15. (tie) Emerson Garlie, Northfield, Emma Davies, Eden Prairie, Emma Hoen, Benilde-St. Margaret's, and Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata, 79; 19. (tie) Bella Leonhart, Forest Lake, Caroline Monty, Stillwater, Julia Contreras, Maple Grove, Kate Burke, Edina, and Lauren Rebrovich, Alexandria, 80.

• 24. (tie) Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea, Hanna Knoop, Detroit Lakes, Olivia Salonek, Roseville, and Payton Anderson, Maple Grove, 81.

Wednesday

• Second round, noon

CLASS 2A

At Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan

Tuesday • First round

• 1. Lake City 330; 2. Fergus Falls 357; 3. (tie) Pequot Lakes and Providence Academy 362; 5. Minnewaska Area 366; 6. St. Croix Lutheran 382; 7. Jordan 397; 8. Mesabi East 401.

Top 25 individuals (par 72)

• 1. Mallory Belka, Perham, 76; 2. Julian Brown, Redwood Valley, 78; 3. (tie) Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, and Ella Matzke, Lake City, 79; 5. Genvieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, 80; 6. Victoria Woytassek, Jordan, 81; 7. (tie) Caleigh Schroeder, St. Croix Lutheran, and Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City, 82; 9. (tie) Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls, Ellia Soydara, Fergus Falls, and Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes, 83.

• 12. (tie) Emma Berge, Lake City, Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, Kelby Anderson, International Falls, Madysen Maninga, Park Rapids, and Sophie Cook, Hawley, 84; 17. (tie) Brooke Bee, Lake City, Kendall Hoag, Southwest Christian, and Morgan Eckman, Jordan, 85; 20. (tie) Berkley Steffen, Minnewaska Area, Ellie Leise, Rochester Lourdes, and Solveig Senf, Fairmont, 86.

• 23. (tie) Addison Wood, St. Croix Lutheran, Adrianna Bixby, St. Peter, and Claire Kodama, Visitation, 87.

Wednesday

• Second round, noon

CLASS 1A

At Pebble Creek G.C. in Becker

Tuesday • First round

• 1. (tie) Legacy Christian and Lac qui Parle Valley 354; 3. Park Christian 368; 4. Fillmore Central 393; 5. North Woods 395; 6. Fertile-Beltrami 410; 7. Sleepy Eye United 446; 8. Murray County Central 450.

Top 25 individuals (par 72)

• 1. Emily Brandt, Legacy Christian, 81; 2. Isabella Jacobs, Lac qui Parle Valley, 84; 3. Kianna Johnson, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 85; 4. Molly Halvorson, Lac qui Parle Valley, 86; 5. (tie) Alissa Maurer, Benson, Kayla Goblirsch, New Ulm Cathedral, Lauren Bowyer, Minneota, and Sarah Halvorseon, 87; 9. Madison Doeden, Park Christian, 88; 10. (tie) Adysen Tysdal, Ottertail Central, and Bri Brandt, Legacy Christian, 89.

• 12. Kylee West, Park Christian, 90; 13. Courtny Hershberger, Fillmore Central, 91; 14. (tie) Hannah Compton, Legacy Christian, and Raquelle Nelson, Legacy Christian, 92; 16. (tie) Jasmine Christianson, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, Katelyn Aakhus, Fertile-Beltrami, Leslie Snow, BOLD, and Tori Olson, North Woods, 93; 20. (tie) Alyssa Swedzinski, Dawson-Boyd, Lindsey Lund, Dawson-Boyd, and Morgan Burntt, North Woods, 94.

• 23. (tie) Anika Stromme, Park Christian, Celi Nelson, Ashby, Frankie Omang, Fosston, Hailey Frueh, Park Christian, and Jade Reese, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 95.

Wednesday

• Second round, noon

LACROSSE • BOYS

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

At Stillwater

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Moorhead 4

• Centennial 10, Chanhassen 8

• Prior Lake 19, Farmington 10

• Stillwater 18, Woodbury 5

Thursday • Semifinals

At Roseville

• Centennial (15-2) vs. Prior Lake (14-2), 3 pm

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-0) vs. Stillwater (14-3), 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Chanhassen (14-3) vs. Farmington (11-6), 11 am

• Moorhead (11-4) vs. Woodbury (14-3), 1 pm

Saturday • Fifth place

At Roseville

• Consolation semifinal winners, 11 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Championship

At Stillwater

• Semifinal winners, 6 pm

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

At Roseville

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 8, Two Rivers/GA 7, OT

• Chanhassen 18, Stillwater 4

• Lakeville South 10, Elk River/Zimmerman 9

• Rosemount 10, Andover 7

Thursday • Semifinals

At Stillwater

• Lakeville South (16-1) vs. Rosemount (12-5), 3 pm

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (15-2) vs. Chanhassen (16-1), 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Andover (15-2) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (14-3), 11 am

• Stillwater (12-4) vs. Two Rivers/Gentry Academy (13-2), 1 pm

Saturday • Fifth place

At Stillwater

• Consolation semifinal winners, 11 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 3:30 pm