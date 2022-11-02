TUESDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
PI DIVISION
• Dakota United 1, Mpls. South 1, tie
SWIMMING • GIRLS
TWIN CITIES MATCH
• St. Paul Central 91, Mpls. Washburn 77
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18
• Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Section 4 • semifinals
• Roseville def. Irondale, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18
• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
Section 6 • semifinals
• Burnsville def. Edina, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19
• Minneapolis Southwest def. St. Louis Park, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15
Section 8 • semifinals
• Rogers def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Byron def. Stewartville, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10
Section 4 • semifinals
• Mahtomedi def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9
• St. Paul Como Park def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20
• Detroit Lakes def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Caledonia def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
• Cannon Falls def Pine Island, 22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16
• Chatfield def. La Crescent-Hokah, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine def. Norwood Young America, 16-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14, 15-9
• New Richland-H-E-G def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
• SW Christian def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21
• Waterville-E-M def. Lake Crystal-WM, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Minnewaska Area def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 8-25, 23-25, 15-12
• Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 28-26
• Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23
• Windom def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Annandale def. Blake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Maranatha, 25-22, 26-24, 28-26
• Rockford def. Kimball, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18
• Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Pequot Lakes def. Holdingford, 25-14, 25-8, 28-26
• Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Albany, 28-26, 25-17, 25-17
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
• Cedar Mountain def. Martin County West, 25-21, 25-6, 25-23
• Cleveland def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
• Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-9, 25-19, 25-1
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. SW Minn. Christian, 25-14, 25-13, 27-25
• Tracy-M-B def. Adrian/Ellsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Mille Lacs def. Hill City, 25-17, 25-7, 25-11
• Pine River-Backus def. Braham, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19
• Verndale def. Nevis, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 16-14
• Sebeka def. Browerville, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24
Section 8 • semifinals
• Badger-G-MR def. Ada-Borup, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14
• Lake of the Woods def. Fosston, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka at Chaska, 7 pm
Section 5 • championship
At Osseo
• Champlin Park vs. Wayzata, 5 pm
CLASS 3A
Section 5 • championship
At Osseo
• Big Lake vs. Monticello, 7 pm
Section 7 • semifinals
• Hermantown at Cloquet, 7 pm
• North Branch at Grand Rapids, 7 pm
STATE TOURNEys
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
STATE MEET
Saturday • At St. Olaf
• Class 3A: 10:30 am
• Class 2A: 3:30 pm
• Class 1A: 1 pm
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
STATE MEET
Saturday • At St. Olaf
• Class 3A: 9:30 am
• Class 2A: 2:30 pm
• Class 1A: Noon
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Semifinals • Tuesday
• Wayzata 4, Andover 1
• Woodbury 4, Maple Grove 2
Third place • Wednesday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Andover vs. Maple Grove, 9 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Wayzata vs. Woodbury, 10:15 am
CLASS 2A
Semifinals • Tuesday
• DeLaSalle 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
• Holy Angels 4, Richfield 3, SO
Third place • Wednesday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Cloquet-E-C vs. Richfield, 11 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• DeLaSalle vs. Holy Angels, 2:45 pm
CLASS 1A
Semifinals • Tuesday
• St. Anthony 3, Legacy Christian 0
• St. Paul Academy 6, Maranatha 0
Third place • Wednesday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Legacy Christian vs. Maranatha, 1 pm
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• St. Anthony vs. St. Paul Academy, 7:15 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Semifinals • Wednesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Edina vs. Mounds View, 8 am
• Rosemount vs. Stillwater, 10 am
Third place • Thursday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 9 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 8 am
CLASS 2A
Semifinals • Wednesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Mahtomedi, 12:30 pm
• Holy Angels vs. Mankato East, 2:30 pm
Third place • Thursday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Semifinals • Wednesday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Providence Acad. vs. St. Anthony, 5 pm
• Breck vs. St. Paul Academy, 7 pm
Third place • Thursday
At West St. Paul Regional Center
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Championship • Friday
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 5 pm