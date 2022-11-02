See more of the story

TUESDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

PI DIVISION

• Dakota United 1, Mpls. South 1, tie

SWIMMING • GIRLS

TWIN CITIES MATCH

• St. Paul Central 91, Mpls. Washburn 77

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18

• Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Section 4 • semifinals

• Roseville def. Irondale, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18

• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Section 6 • semifinals

• Burnsville def. Edina, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

• Minneapolis Southwest def. St. Louis Park, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

Section 8 • semifinals

• Rogers def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Byron def. Stewartville, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10

Section 4 • semifinals

• Mahtomedi def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9

• St. Paul Como Park def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10

Section 8 • semifinals

• Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20

• Detroit Lakes def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Caledonia def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

• Cannon Falls def Pine Island, 22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16

• Chatfield def. La Crescent-Hokah, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine def. Norwood Young America, 16-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14, 15-9

• New Richland-H-E-G def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

• SW Christian def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21

• Waterville-E-M def. Lake Crystal-WM, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Minnewaska Area def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 8-25, 23-25, 15-12

• Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 28-26

• Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23

• Windom def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Annandale def. Blake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Maranatha, 25-22, 26-24, 28-26

• Rockford def. Kimball, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18

• Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Pequot Lakes def. Holdingford, 25-14, 25-8, 28-26

• Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Albany, 28-26, 25-17, 25-17

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

• Cedar Mountain def. Martin County West, 25-21, 25-6, 25-23

• Cleveland def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

• Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

• Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-9, 25-19, 25-1

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. SW Minn. Christian, 25-14, 25-13, 27-25

• Tracy-M-B def. Adrian/Ellsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Mille Lacs def. Hill City, 25-17, 25-7, 25-11

• Pine River-Backus def. Braham, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19

• Verndale def. Nevis, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 16-14

• Sebeka def. Browerville, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24

Section 8 • semifinals

• Badger-G-MR def. Ada-Borup, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

• Lake of the Woods def. Fosston, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetonka at Chaska, 7 pm

Section 5 • championship

At Osseo

• Champlin Park vs. Wayzata, 5 pm

CLASS 3A

Section 5 • championship

At Osseo

• Big Lake vs. Monticello, 7 pm

Section 7 • semifinals

• Hermantown at Cloquet, 7 pm

• North Branch at Grand Rapids, 7 pm

STATE TOURNEys

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

STATE MEET

Saturday • At St. Olaf

• Class 3A: 10:30 am

• Class 2A: 3:30 pm

• Class 1A: 1 pm

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

STATE MEET

Saturday • At St. Olaf

• Class 3A: 9:30 am

• Class 2A: 2:30 pm

• Class 1A: Noon

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Semifinals • Tuesday

• Wayzata 4, Andover 1

• Woodbury 4, Maple Grove 2

Third place • Wednesday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Andover vs. Maple Grove, 9 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Wayzata vs. Woodbury, 10:15 am

CLASS 2A

Semifinals • Tuesday

• DeLaSalle 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

• Holy Angels 4, Richfield 3, SO

Third place • Wednesday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Cloquet-E-C vs. Richfield, 11 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• DeLaSalle vs. Holy Angels, 2:45 pm

CLASS 1A

Semifinals • Tuesday

• St. Anthony 3, Legacy Christian 0

• St. Paul Academy 6, Maranatha 0

Third place • Wednesday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Legacy Christian vs. Maranatha, 1 pm

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• St. Anthony vs. St. Paul Academy, 7:15 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Semifinals • Wednesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Edina vs. Mounds View, 8 am

• Rosemount vs. Stillwater, 10 am

Third place • Thursday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 9 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 8 am

CLASS 2A

Semifinals • Wednesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Mahtomedi, 12:30 pm

• Holy Angels vs. Mankato East, 2:30 pm

Third place • Thursday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Semifinals • Wednesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Providence Acad. vs. St. Anthony, 5 pm

• Breck vs. St. Paul Academy, 7 pm

Third place • Thursday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 5 pm