Tuesday Morning is closing all three of its Minnesota locations as the home goods store files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retailer said this week that it planned to focus its store footprint on its core and heritage markets and close stores in low-traffic regions.

The chain announced it is closing about half of its existing stores including its stores in Roseville, Excelsior, and St. Cloud.

The Dallas-based chain filed for bankruptcy Tuesday for the second time and and plans to close 265 stores, according to the Dallas Morning News.