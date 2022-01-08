PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench to score 17 points, making five of six 3-pointers, to lift VCU to an 85-66 win over La Salle on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and five assists for VCU (9-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Hason Ward added 13 points. Jalen DeLoach had seven rebounds.

VCU posted a season-high 22 assists.

Clifton Moore had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Explorers (5-7, 0-2). Khalil Brantley added 18 points. Christian Ray had seven rebounds.

