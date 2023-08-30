Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand was admittedly a little puzzled when he saw the Vikings' initial 53-man roster released Tuesday. Three true running backs? Five corners? Eight healthy offensive linemen? This can only be viewed as a work in progress, and an inexperienced group at that. A few veteran pickups will be needed between now and the start of the season for it all to make sense.

7:00: Chip Towers from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution joins Rand for a look at Gophers football history and Georgia's attempt to duplicate the mighty Gophers. Minnesota is the last school (1934-36) to win three consecutive national titles. Can Georgia pull off the repeat this season?

32:00: Three disappointing losses Tuesday, but no real cause for panic.

