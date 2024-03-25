Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump's media business in a Friday vote.

In midday trading, shares of Digital World soared nearly 22% to $45.10.

Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World's closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.

Trump has promoted Truth Social on the platform itself — on Friday he posted ''I love Truth Social.''

Trump won't be able to cash out the deal's windfall immediately, unless the company's board makes changes to a ''lock-up'' provision that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol ''DJT.''