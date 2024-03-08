NEW YORK — Trump's lawyer says he has obtained a bond to cover $83.3 million jury award to E. Jean Carroll while he appeals.
Most Read
-
Roving rumbles after event at Roseville HS spread to 2 restaurants; up to 200 involved
-
Frey vetoes plan to raise pay for Uber and Lyft drivers
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Where in Duluth did Jason Isbell get the 'best tater tots' of his life?
-
Cargill family member's company buys more homes on Duluth's Park Point