MIAMI — Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted.

What to know:

— A timeline of events leading to Trump's indictment in the classified documents case

— Indictment accuses Trump of scheming and lying to keep secret papers

— A look at the charges, the special counsel's investigation and what's next

— Trump faces a string of inquiries in various states and venues as he campaigns for a return to the White House

— Does the indictment stand to damage Trump's standing with voters?

TRUMP HEADED TO GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA FOR CAMPAIGN APPEARANCES

Trump is set to campaign in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, making his first public appearances since his federal indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents.

Friendly audiences are expected to welcome Trump at the two state party conventions.

''Trump is a fighter, and the kinds of people that attend these conventions love a fighter,'' said Jack Kingston, a former Georgia congressman who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020.

A campaign official described Trump's mood as ''defiant'' Friday after the indictment was unsealed. Trump has insisted publicly that he committed no wrongdoing and is likely to repeat that theme during Saturday's appearances.

Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. His rivals have handled news of his indictment cautiously, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also scheduled to address North Carolina Republicans on Saturday.

INDICTMENT EXPECTED TO ADD FUEL TO GOP CAMPAIGN AGAINST JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Congressional Republicans have prepared an aggressive campaign against the Justice Department for months, a key part of former Trump's public defense against this week's indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents.

The GOP counter-offensive against federal prosecutors and others who have investigated Trump avoids the substance of the charges facing the former president. Instead, they have tried to discredit law enforcement and President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, for instance, has issued a series of letters to the Justice Department demanding documents related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Trump's handling of classified records. Jordan has also aggressively sought to undercut Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who in April filed charges against Trump in a New York hush money investigation.

Democrats say Republicans are sowing conspiracy theories with potentially dangerous consequences.

DEMOCRATS CALL FOR PEACEFUL PROCESS; GOP SPEAKER SAYS CASE MAY DISRUPT NATION

The Democratic leaders of both congressional chambers are urging supporters and detractors of Trump alike to let the case against him peacefully run its course in court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries, also from New York, released a statement saying Trump's indictment must ''play out through the legal process, without any outside political or ideological interference.''

''We encourage Mr. Trump's supporters and critics alike to let this case proceed peacefully in court,'' Schumer and Jeffries said.

That was a departure from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, who suggested that the nation's core legal values were being undermined.

''This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all, which is not being seen today,'' McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News Digital. ''And we're not going to stand for it.''

SECRET SERVICE PREPARES FOR TRUMP COURT APPEARANCE

The U.S. Secret Service is preparing for Trump's appearance at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him on 37 felony counts related to his handling of classified documents.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency ''will not seek any special accommodations outside of what would be required to ensure the former Presidents continued safety'' in connection with Trump's appearance.

He added: ''As with any site visited by a protectee, the Secret Service is in constant coordination with the necessary entities to ensure protective requirements are met. We have the utmost confidence in the professionalism and commitment to security shared by our law enforcement partners in Florida.''

Trump's April 4 arraignment in his New York case, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, attracted a crush of media and protesters, involved multiple street closures, extra security screenings and shut down non-Trump court business for an afternoon.

LAWS APPLY TO 'EVERYONE' TRUMP SPECIAL COUNSEL SAYS

The Justice Department special counsel who filed charges against Trump says in his first public statement that the country has ''one set of laws and they apply to everyone'' while he outlined the charges against the former president.

Jack Smith spoke to reporters briefly in Washington on Friday but did not take questions.

''Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation's commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world,'' Smith said.

He said prosecutors would seek a speedy trial and ''very much look forward'' to presenting their case.

Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in South Florida.

TRUMP KEPT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN BATHROOM, SHOWER OF CLUB, INDICTMENT SAYS

The indictment alleges Trump kept classified documents in the bathroom and shower at his Florida estate, as well as various other locations that included a ballroom, storeroom, office and bedroom.

Prosecutors noted that ''tens of thousands of members and guests'' visited the ''active social club'' of Mar-a-Lago between the end of Trump's presidency in January 2021 through the August 2022 search. They argued that ''nonetheless'' Trump stored documents ''in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.''

The indictment claims that, for a two-month period, some of Trump's boxes were stored in one of Mar-a-Lago's gilded ballrooms. A picture included in the indictment shows boxes stacked in rows on the ballroom's stage.

The indictment also shows photographs of boxes that spilled over in the storage room, including a document marked SECRET/REL TO USA, FVEY'' which means information releasable only to members of the intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. In the photo the classified document is redacted.

LAWYER SAID TRUMP SUGGESTED HE REMOVE DAMAGING DOCUMENTS

The indictment unsealed Friday also says that, unaware of any records being moved, Trump's attorney on June 2, 2022, identified 38 documents with ''classified'' markings and placed them in a folder, which he sealed with clear duct tape handed to him by Trump valet Walt Nauta. The valet then took the attorney to see the former president.

''Did you find anything? Is it bad? ... Is it good?'' the lawyer said Trump asked.

The attorney told federal authorities that he discussed the folder of classified material with Trump and how the material should be handled. The attorney told authorities that as they discussed the attorney taking the materials with him, Trump gestured in a way that suggested he wanted the attorney to identify ''anything really bad'' and ''you know, pluck it out.'' The lawyer clarified that Trump did not articulate such instructions beyond making that ''plucking motion.''

The attorney told authorities that he did not take anything out of the folder and that he instead immediately contacted the FBI and another Trump attorney. On June 3, according to the indictment, the second Trump attorney acted as the official custodian of records on Trump's behalf and turned the material to the FBI.

INDICTMENT ALLEGES VALET MOVED BOXES AT TRUMP'S DIRECTION

The indictment alleges that Nauta acted ''at Trump's direction'' to move move ''approximately 64 boxes'' of documents from the Mar-a-Lago storage room to the former president's residence. Nauta's actions occurred between May 23, 2022, and June 2, 2022, according to the indictment.

That total includes ''approximately 30 boxes'' Nauta allegedly moved on June 2, the same day Trump's legal team was expected to examine the cache. Nauta's actions that day came hours after he talked briefly via phone with Trump, prosecutors allege. Neither Trump nor Nauta, according to the indictment, disclosed to the former president's attorneys that Nauta had moved any of the storage room contents.

According to prosecutors' timeline, Trump met later that day with one of his attorneys and Nauta escorted the attorney to the storage room for his review of the documents.

___

INDICTMENT ALLEGES TRUMP SHOWED DOCUMENTS TO OTHERS

The indictment unsealed Friday outlined two circumstances in which Trump allegedly showed the documents to others.

One occurred in a meeting with a writer at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he described federal officials' ''plan of attack'' against him and purportedly acknowledging that he knew the information ''is still a secret.''

In a later meeting with a representative from his political action committee, Trump displayed ''a classified map related to a military operation,'' acknowledging he ''should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get too close,'' prosecutors said.

In the next paragraph, prosecutors note how Trump, at a press conference while president in 2017, addressed media leaks and said that leaking classified information is ''an illegal process'' and that people involved ''should be ashamed of themselves.''

TRUMP FACES 37 FELONY CHARGES

Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

An indictment unsealed Friday also alleges that he described a Pentagon ''plan of attack'' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

The document marks the Justice Department's first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Charged alongside with Trump was Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

