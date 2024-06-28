ATLANTA — Trump says he'll accept election result if he thinks it's fair; skeptical Biden says 'I doubt whether you'll accept it.'
Most Read
-
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy
-
Tarantula-tossing candidate for Hennepin County Board responds to questions about working as an escort
-
Brooks: A horror show of a debate - and what's that you say about Minneapolis, Donald Trump?
-
Souhan: Wheeler-dealer Connelly has made Wolves not just successful but fascinating
-
KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.