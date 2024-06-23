Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is investing resources in Minnesota this summer in preparation for the fall election, according to a memo from his national campaign director.

The campaign will open field offices in Minnesota and Virginia, two states that campaign officials see as battlegrounds following recent polling, according to the memo issued Friday by James Blair, the campaign's political director.

"The addition of Minnesota and Virginia to the electoral map opens up at least 12 additional pathways to 270," the memo said, the number of electoral votes needed to win.

The campaign will open an initial eight "Trump Force 47″ offices in Minnesota, the 47 referring to Trump's number as the next president should he win.

No Republican presidential candidate has won in Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972. A recent Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll found Democratic President Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over Trump.

Bolstered by Trump's May visit, the Minnesota GOP raised about $1.1 million in donations in May. The Minnesota DFL also raised about $1.1 million in May, according to campaign finance reports.

Staff members have been hired to manage the Trump campaign's offices and leases, and additional staffers are being secured. Campaign materials will arrive in Minnesota in July, according to the memo.



