WASHINGTON — Trump campaign, RNC say convention in Milwaukee will 'proceed' after rally shooting, Trump looks forward to joining.
Most Read
-
Canadian officer says Alice Munro claimed her daughter was lying about being abused by stepfather
-
Trump rally shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, officials say
-
Massive MSP airport expansion will bring years of disruption
-
Souhan: Here's why the Lynx passed on Angel Reese
-
Correa scratched because of heel injury, leaving Twins shorthanded