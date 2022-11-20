Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MISSOULA, Mont. — Nelson Phillips' 14 points helped Troy defeat Montana 73-62 Saturday night.

Phillips shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Trojans (5-1). Zay Williams scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Christyon Eugene was 4-of-7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Aanen Moody finished with 16 points for the Grizzlies (2-3). Dischon Thomas added 12 points for Montana. In addition, Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Troy hosts Southern University at New Orleans and Montana hosts Montana State-Northern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.