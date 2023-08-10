BUSAN, South Korea — Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers as it advanced north toward major urban centers near the capital.

More than a foot of rain has already fallen in southern areas from the storm that made landfall on the mainland during the morning. Emergency workers were responding to growing reports of flooding and landslides by afternoon.

More than 10,000 people, mostly in southern coastal areas, were forced to evacuate from their homes and the number was expected to grow as the heavy rains continue and rivers and streams rise.

No storm-related deaths or injuries have been reported so far, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Officials shut down hundreds of motorways, streets and public parks and sent text alerts warning about the perils posed by Khanun, which is hitting South Korea just weeks after torrential rains caused flash floods and landslides that killed at least 47 people.

After making landfall around 9:30 a.m. near the southeastern port city of Geoje, Khanun was approaching the southeastern inland city of Andong as of 2:30 p.m., showing slightly diminished strength, with its with maximum winds blowing at 104 kph (64 mph) while moving at 38 kph (23 mph).

Forecasters say Khanun will pound the country with powerful rains and winds while slowly moving through the Korean Peninsula for hours, with its eye brushing the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where half of South Korea's 51 million people live. It will move into North Korea early Friday, but forecasters said the greater Seoul area would still feel its force until Friday afternoon.

Since Wednesday, the storm dumped nearly 35 centimeters (14 inches) of rain in the southern mainland cities of Changwon and Yangsan.

In Changwon, emergency workers used ropes to rescue pedestrians trapped in huge zones of flooded roads, and responded to landslides that spilled dirt and other debris over motorways. Residents and shop owners blocked their doors with sandbags while workers established flood shields to protect a major seafood market. In Geoje, emergency workers in helmets examined a parking lot where vehicles were smashed or damaged by bricks and other debris apparently flown by forceful winds.

In coastal Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, several motorways were closed because of flooding. Emergency workers cleared uprooted trees that collapsed over roads and responding to destroyed walls and fences, broken windows, and other damage. A public park in the Yeonje district was submerged.

The neighboring cities and towns of Gimhae, Ulsan, Pohang, Gimcheon issued flood warnings for areas near rivers and streams that flow through its urban districts.

In Gangwon province, a mountainous region on the east coast where the KMA forecast more than 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain in places, officials in the seaside county of Yangyang alerted residents who lived near an at-risk stream to seek shelter and workers were repairing the embankment of another stream that crumbled and was spilling water on a major motorway.

More than 380 flights were grounded around South Korea, ferry services were halted and more than 60,000 fishing vessels sent to port.

Khanun already had meandered around southern Japanese islands for more than a week, knocking out power and disrupting transit. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of possible mudslides and flooding in the areas affected. It also said Typhoon Lan in the Pacific was growing in strength and forecast to affect Japan's main islands next week.

Khanun already forced South Korea to evacuate the World Scout Jamboree that had been taking place at a coastal campsite. The 37,000 Scouts were transferred to university dormitories, government and corporate training centers and hotels in Seoul and nearby areas.

Despite the storm, organizers were proceeding with plans to hold a K-Pop concert Friday to go with the Jamboree's closing ceremony.

Workers dressed in raincoats were working on scaffolding at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to set up lights and other stage preparations, even as winds started to pick up in the city.

___

Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content. ___

Follow AP's climate change coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment