Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Eugene headed away from Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and began weakening after bringing some rain to Baja California.

Eugene was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) west of the Baja resort of Los Cabos on Sunday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Its maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 60 mph (95 kph) and it was moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

The Mexican government had worried the system could cause heavy rains along the coast, but Eugene began moving farther out to sea during the day. The U.S. hurricane center warned the storm could still cause dangerous surf in some areas.

Eugene, which is the fifth named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season, was forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday.