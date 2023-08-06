Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Eugene strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday but is expected to stay well away from land.

Eugene could briefly reach hurricane strength and bring rain to Baja California.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Eugene was centered about 125 miles (205 kilometers) southwest of the Baja resort of Los Cabos on Sunday morning. Its maximum sustained winds had risen to about 70 mph (110 kph) and it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

The Mexican government warned the system could cause ''heavy rains'' along the coast, but Eugene was expected to run roughly parallel to land and stay out to sea.

It was the fifth named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.