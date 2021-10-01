CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in the city in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a "critical gunshot wound."

Langford said the shooting occurred on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street shortly before 2 p.m. on the city's South Side.

The shooting came a day after the Illinois State Police announced it would more than double patrols in the Chicago area, beginning on Friday, in response to a surge in shootings on expressways over the past two years.

There have been more than 185 shootings on expressways in the region this year, according to the agency, compared to a total of about 130 shootings last year, and just over 50 in 2019.