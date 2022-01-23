POYNETTE, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended by motorist in an SUV on Interstate 39 near Poynette on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The trooper's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. while the officer was inside his cruiser during a traffic stop, the patrol said.

Authorities said the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control of the car and hit the cruiser. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The accident caused significant delays on I-39-90 southbound, officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.