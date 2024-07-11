ROCHESTER - Thirteen months before State Trooper Shane Roper was involved in a crash that killed an Owatonna high school student, he had been reprimanded for another on-duty wreck less than a half mile away.

And like the fatal crash in May, Roper was cited in the previous incident for using excessive speed without emergency signals while in pursuit of a driver suspected of committing a petty traffic violation.

But the parallels between the two events end there.

On May 18, Roper slammed his squad car into the side of a car attempting to make a turn at a busy Rochester intersection, killing 18-year-old Olivia Flores and seriously injuring five others. He was charged Tuesday with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in Flores' death.

Before the wreck, Roper had been reprimanded by his supervisors four times in eight years for his role in crashes that happened while on duty. In each event, Roper was faulted for reckless or careless driving, according to public records obtained by the Star Tribune. In at least two of the incidents, he was found to have been traveling well above the speed limit without the use of his lights or siren.

Roper's discipline for the four crashes amounted to two days of unpaid suspension and two written warnings.

Pattern of reckless driving

On April 10, 2023, just over a year before the fatal crash, Roper was on patrol along a busy stretch of Hwy. 52 in Rochester when he spotted a driver suspected of speeding. Roper accelerated to more than 90 miles per hour before cutting across all lanes of the highway to follow the car onto an off-ramp. He lost control of the squad car, left the roadway and crashed into a cable median barrier.

Investigators later determined that Roper failed to activate his emergency signals to notify other drivers on the road, a violation of State Patrol policy. He was suspended for one day without pay for his actions.

"Troopers are expected to operate department vehicles with exemplary driving behavior," the incident complaint reads. "Trooper Roper's excessive speed inhibited the ability to safely exit the highway."

The 2023 incident had been the latest in a series of reckless driving decisions on Roper's part.

In February 2019, Roper was issued a written reprimand for reckless driving after his squad car collided with another state vehicle, causing significant damage to both vehicles and injury to the other driver.

Then in May 2021, Roper was cited for striking another driver with his vehicle after going through a stop sign without his emergency signals on. Roper claimed not to have seen the stop sign, despite the fact that a "stop ahead" sign was posted 400 feet before the intersection. He was suspended for one day without pay.

Later that same year, Roper damaged his squad car by colliding with a deer, resulting in another written reprimand. The report says Roper was responding to an order for protection when he accelerated his vehicle to 77 mph while traveling on snow-packed roads. He was cited for not notifying dispatch of the call and failing to turn on his lights or sirens.

'Heartbreaking and unacceptable'

The State Patrol declined to answer questions about how Roper was allowed to continue despite four prior reprimands for careless driving.

An investigation into the May fatal crash found that Roper was traveling 83 mph coming off Hwy. 52 onto a busy Rochester intersection near Apache Mall when he slammed into the passenger side of a car occupied by Flores, who died as a result of blunt-force injuries.

The investigation also revealed that earlier that same day, Roper — who had a 20-year-old passenger participating in a "ride-along" — had engaged in high-speed driving without emergency signals four times, at one point reaching 135 mph.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, whose office filed the charges Tuesday against Roper, said the trooper's conduct violated the State Patrol's core values.

"As with any other person driving recklessly and without regard to very basic rules of the road, Mr. Roper's conduct cannot be tolerated," Ostrem said in a statement.

Attorneys for the Flores family said Tuesday they are weighing legal action against Roper. They also called on state leaders to launch an "open and independent investigation of the organizational failures" that led to the crash.

"It is heartbreaking and unacceptable to the Flores family that the state of Minnesota allowed Trooper Roper to be on the road in [a State Patrol] squad car after knowing that he posed a clear danger to others," the attorneys wrote.