NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Nike Inc., down $7.72 to $102.78.
The athletic footwear and apparel company warned that ongoing COVID-19 disruptions in China could hurt revenue.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 3 cents to $8.73.
The airline again sweetened its buyout offer for Spirit Airlines as part of a bidding war against Frontier Group.
Wells Fargo & Co., down 6 cents to $40.18.
The bank said that it expects to increase its quarterly dividend.
Morgan Stanley, up 72 cents to $78.16.
The investment bank increased its dividend and announced a $20 billion stock buyback program.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $1.82 to $59.51.
The casino operator gained ground following news that China is easing some of its quarantine requirements.
Trip.com Group Ltd., up $2.65 to $27.22.
The travel services company beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Lands' End Inc., up 72 cents to $12.08.
The clothing maker announced a $50 million stock buyback program.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.27 to $18.50.
The industrial products company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results and trimmed its revenue forecast.