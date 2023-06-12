Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), down $2.06 to $104.79.

The human resources company is reportedly considering a sale.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), up $13.70 to $37.69.

Novartis is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Chase Corp. (CCF), up $3 to $126.09.

The chemicals company is reportedly considering a sale and has received offers.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), down $7.69 to $50.14.

The stock exchange operator is buying financial software firm Adenza from Thoma Bravo for about $10.5 billion.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB), up $5.49 to $314.37.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging regulatory update on a potential Alzheimer's treatment.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN), up $6.76 to $207.30.

CEO Francis deSouza has resigned from the gene-sequencing test maker.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), up 47 cents to $4.78.

The fuel cell technology company announced cost cuts and production changes.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 2 cents to $37.87.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.