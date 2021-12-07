MINNEAPOLIS — Tribal communities in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota are working together on a project that would reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Minneapolis-based Native Sun Community Power Development plans to collaborate with Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority and two dozen other partners to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

The Upper Midwest Inter-Tribal Electric Vehicle Charging Community Network will link tribal communities spread across nearly 500 miles in the three states, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a $6.7 million grant to get the project going.

Native Sun Executive Director Robert Blake contrasts the plan with oil pipeline projects.

"This is our answer to the fossil fuel industry," Blake said. "Big oil is going to build pipelines, a thing of the past. We are going to build the future with an EV charging network and will continue to fight for Mother Nature and the sacred."

The team plans to create 120 electric vehicle charging stations and purchase at least 19 electric vehicles to be used by reservation schools, utilities, casinos and tribal governments.

Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority and Native Sun are among 25 nationwide projects awarded funding by the Department of Energy.