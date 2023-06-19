WASHINGTON — The trial of a man who allegedly assaulted police officers and threw a flagpole during the Jan. 6 insurrection is set to begin Tuesday.

Brian Christopher Mock, 44, was arrested in Minneapolis two years ago for his part in the 2021 attack where a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"Upon his return home, Mock bragged to associates that he "beat the sh*t" out of officers," the prosecution alleged in a 2021 filing. "He also threatened the woman who had gone to the Capitol with him, telling her that he would 'make it bad' for her if she spoke with the FBI."

Mock's case would be the first of someone arrested in Minnesota over the events of Jan. 6 to go to trial.

Mock's attorney didn't confirm his client's current address but said in an email that "Mr. Mock looks forward to trial. He's anxious for the truth to come out."

The severity of Mock's charges have grown over time. While Mock was originally indicted on nine counts in 2021, a revised indictment earlier this year detailed 11 counts including three of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding" officers, along with a count of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon."

Other charges include a separate count of "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon."

Mock is alleged to have broken through a police line, and a filing from the U.S. attorney's office in the case claims that Mock shoved a law enforcement officer "to the ground" and "appeared to kick" them. The filing said body camera footage shows Mock "aggressively shouting at the officers and pointing at them yelling "Get out! Go!" multiple times."

Minutes later, Mock allegedly shoved a different officer to the ground before taking police riot shields and giving them to people rioting. Mock also faces a charge of government property theft over the riot shields.

Prosecutors also detailed a video allegedly showing "Mock throwing a flagpole at police officers," and "shoving a uniformed police officer in the back just 20 seconds later," which led to the latest charges unveiled earlier this year.

A prior defense attorney noted in a 2021 court document that Mock did not go into the Capitol building that day. Mock will not have a jury trial, instead opting for a bench trial where a federal judge will hear the case and hand down a verdict.

Mock made a failed attempt in November of 2021 to get all charges against him at that time thrown out. He claimed "dereliction of duty, insubordination and excessive use of force by the United States Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies" on Jan. 6 and tried to push the idea that there's a "false narrative" about that day.

The mob breached the Capitol during the attack, causing chaos on the day Congress was set to count electoral votes. Hours after the riot ended, Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump.

Court documents show Mock has convictions from over a decade ago on a charge of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two charges of disorderly conduct.

A charging document in the case states that someone helped identify Mock through a screenshot of a Facebook post with photos. One showed Mock standing by the Minnesota pillar at D.C.'s World War II memorial, the document said. A caption said: "Before we went to the Capital [sic] ... we did a little sightseeing..."

The complaint also detailed social media comments. In one days before the riot, Mock said "fight back, support those who do, get the hell out of the way or prepare to defend yourself. There has been a storm brewing and it will sweep through this country very soon."

In one after the attack, Mock said in part that he "went to the Capitol not knowing what to expect but said goodbye to my 4 children, not sure if I was going to come home."

"I was at peace with that knowledge," Mock allegedly posted.