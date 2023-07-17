Andy Rodriguez's first job as teenager with St. Paul Parks and Recreation was providing snacks and organizing activities for tykes in the S'More Fun after school childcare program.

It should come as no surprise, then, that those who have worked with Rodriguez, 38, in his first year as Parks and Recreation director say his best qualities continue to be kid-friendly: calm, patient and fair.

"He's very candid, very straightforward," said City Council Member Jane Prince. "I think he's doing a very good job."

Even those who are less than thrilled about the work Rodriguez does on behalf of the city find little to criticize about the man himself.

"He's a really good, capable guy with a lot of talent," said Marilyn Bach, a member of Save Our Street (SOS), which opposes the city's plan for the Summit Avenue Regional Trail. "Andy, I believe, has integrity."

It's almost as if Rodriguez, who as a kid played at the Linwood and Hillcrest (now Highland Park) recreation centers, was born for the job. In a way, he was.

A self-described parks lifer, Rodriguez was tapped last June by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to replace longtime parks boss Mike Hahm, who retired. Rodriguez had come up through the system in a variety of jobs, including coordinator for more than 2,000 parks volunteers annually and, from 2019 to 2022, overseeing the city's 26 recreation centers.

The St. Paul native was 15 when Stacy Gillings, now the department's special events coordinator, hired him to work with little kids at Hillcrest.

"He was always just a really sweet kid. Really responsible," Gillings said. "I don't think I have ever seen Andy upset."

That steady demeanor has been tested this year. Rodriguez has faced multiple once-in-a-career challenges, from heated debated over the proposed Summit Ave. trail to an unprecedented shooting at one of the city's recreation centers.

Andy Singer, of the pro-trail St. Paul Bicycle Coalition, said Rodriguez's calm didn't crack during tense public meetings.

"I think he was steady and kind of calm about it, with all the lunatics on my side and the lunatics on the SOS side," Singer said. "And he tried to listen to everybody, which I thought was a good move."

In January, a staff member at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center allegedly shot and critically injured a teen after a reported altercation between him and several students. The 26-year-old staff member, Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013, officials said. He was fired and has been charged with assault and attempted murder.

Soon after the shooting, Carter announced the city was hiring an outside firm to audit its recreation center policies.

"We've all heard the alerts from certain staffers and parents who have strongly stated that the conditions and conflicts have been brewing for a long time, particularly immediately following school dismissal, when hundreds of unsupervised students often flock into public spaces," Carter said when he announced the audit.

Prince called the shooting a "trial by fire" for Rodriguez, and said retaining the confidence of recreation center staff has been key to moving past the incident.

"He's very candid. Very straightforward. He doesn't make excuses," she said. "He has a really high sense of responsibility to the people of St. Paul."

In an interview shortly after his 1-year anniversary as director, Rodriguez said the incident has sparked greater communication between parks, school district and city public safety officials. While not giving details, he said work to "rebuild trust" between the public and his department is ongoing.

Last week, Rodriguez joined staff members, coaches and volunteers for the start of a weeklong football camp at Jimmy Lee. The event marked the return of tackle football after a year's hiatus at one of the city's flagship recreation centers.

Rodriguez said it was important to respond to the community and return the sport to the center — something he's proud of. He is also proud to have played a role in dropping participation fees for youth sports in St. Paul, leading to increased participation and kids trying new activities.

In the year that Rodriguez has been in the top parks post, he said he has worked to expand recreational opportunities and strengthen parks and recreation partnerships with other organizations, from free swimming lessons to athletic field renovations.

There are also new facilities, including cross country skiing trails at Battle Creek and Highland National and skateboard parks at Highland Bridge and Dayton's Bluff. Prince praised Rodriguez for making the park happen at Dayton's Bluff, an area she represents, after calls from parents and other community members.

"These are really nimble moves," she said. "They are definitely responding to a need and a desire by the kids on the East Side. It's completely magical for neighbors."

Despite the fact that St. Paul has consistently been ranked among the nation's top three parks systems, including the Number 2 spot this year, Rodriguez said he's hoping to improve funding for the system's upkeep. Voters this fall will decide whether to approve a half-cent sales tax — money that is expected to add nearly $1 billion over 20 years to fix the city's streets and maintain its parks.

Rodriguez said his goal is to develop a system that is balanced and responsive to the changing wants and needs of its public, whether that means adding pickleball and Tuj Lub courts or skateboard and dog parks.

Officials Thursday announced a new partnership between Parks and Recreation, the St. Paul Parks Conservancy and the nonprofit KABOOM! in a $7.5 million plan to boost play spaces in neighborhoods that are underserved.

Rodriguez has brought a fresh, more youthful perspective to the department, Gillings said. And he's been visible, showing up at events across the city. People — staff members, parents, kids — notice, she said.

"It sends such a strong message and I feel tons of support for him," Gillings said. "I think he's going to be such a success for years to come."