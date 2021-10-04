Gophers running back Trey Potts was transported to a West Lafayette, Ind., hospital Saturday afternoon following Minnesota's 20-13 victory over Purdue and remains in Indiana with his family while receiving medical treatment, the Gophers announced Monday.

Potts' condition was unspecified, but it is improving, and he is doing well, the statement said.

Potts left the game late in the fourth quarter and was immediately observed and treated by the team's medical staff on the sideline before being taken by ambulance to the hospital for further observation. Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, head football athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana overnight Saturday with Potts.

Potts, who led the Gophers with 78 rushing yards, scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, got a 6-yard gain on third-and-3 from the Purdue 32-yard line late in the fourth quarter for his final carry of the game.

At that point, Potts headed for the sideline not showing distress. Quarterback Cole Kramer, operating out of the wildcat formation, had the Gophers' final three carries before Matthew Trickett kicked a 38-yard field goal on fourth-and-4 from the 20 with 1:46 left in the game.

A redshirt sophomore, Potts leads the Gophers with 552 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries. He had three consecutive games of more than 100 yards on the ground after taking over for Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered a season-ending Achilles' tendon injury in the opener against Ohio State.

Coach P.J. Fleck did not address Potts' situation during the postgame news conference but did say in general terms that his team's bye week this week comes at a perfect time because "we've got to get some guys healthy.''

The university, with the permission of Potts and his family, will provide further updates when they are available, the Gophers said.

Potts has taken the bulk of the carries since Ibrahim's injury, with true freshman Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving next with 25 rushes for 112 yards. Other options for the Gophers at running back include redshirt freshman Ky Thomas (seven carries, 66 yards, one TD), redshirt junior Bryce Williams (five carries, 2 yards, one TD) and redshirt sophomore Cam Wiley (six carries, 4 yards).

Potts was the top backup behind Ibrahim last season, as well, when Ibrahim rushed his way to Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors. During training camp, Ibrahim lauded the work Potts was doing behind the scenes.

"The guy is hungry for it right now," Ibrahim said in August. "He's taking all the right steps to be great."

The Gophers return to play Oct. 16 vs. Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium.