ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Jose Trevino hit two of New York's five homers, Luis Gil went six scoreless innings and the Yankees recovered after nearly blowing a six-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Sunday.

Trevino hit a two-run shot in the third and a solo drive in a four-run eighth that put the Yankees ahead 10-5. Struggling Gleyber Torres hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot earlier in the inning.

''At the end, the letter 'W' is most important,'' Trevino said.

Aaron Judge added his 10th home run of the season and Jahmai Jones hit his first major league homer for the Yankees (27-15), who took two of three from the Rays to return to a season high-tying 12 games over .500.

Jose Siri keyed a five-run seventh that got the Rays within a run with a one-out grand slam off reliever Caleb Ferguson.

Nick Burdi replaced Ferguson with the Yankees up 6-4 and loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. Luke Weaver entered and hit Isaac Paredes in the helmet with a pitch for another run before he retired Richie Palacios and Amed Rosario to end the inning.

''I still think we did some really good things today,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ''Would have liked to find a way to win the series.''

Paredes remained in the game.

''He's OK,'' Cash said.

Gil (4-1), who was hit on the shin by Yandy Díaz's 109.6 mph comebacker in the third, scattered three hits and had his ERA drop from 2.92 to 2.51.

''The really important thing about today's game was being able to pitch six innings,'' Gil said through a translator.

Yankees players held a loud postgame celebration for Jones, who went deep on his seventh at-bat this season and 91st overall on four different teams in four years.

''It's exciting to be able to get him in there today and have him delivered like he did," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ''I know the boys appreciate that.''

Díaz hit a solo homer in the ninth.

Rays starter Tyler Alexander allowed six runs and seven hits in seven innings as the Rays fell to 20-21.

Anthony Volpe tripled leading off the first and scored on Juan Soto's sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees : INF DJ LeMahieu (right foot) ran the bases and will take live BP on Tuesday. If all goes well he could soon start playing in minor league games. … Reliever Lou Trivino (right elbow surgery) is in the middle of a three-to-four week shutdown because of inflammation.

Rays: RHP Ryan Pepiot, (bruised lower left leg), threw 14 pitches in his first mound session since being hit by the New York Mets' Starling Marte 107.5 mph liner on May 5. Cash said Pepiot felt some soreness but remains hopeful he will return around May 21. … 2B Brandon Lowe (right oblique strain), who was removed from Friday night's game with Triple-A Durham for precautionary reasons, had a three-run homer in five at-bats on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (3-2, 3.56 ERA) and Minnesota RHP Chris Paddack (4-1, 4.34 ERA) are Tuesday night's starters.

Rays: RHP Zach Elfin (2-4, 3.75 ERA) will face Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (2-1, 1.75 ERA) on Monday night.

