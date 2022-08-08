BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
Most Read
-
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
-
Showdown at home plate. What's the rule that caused the controversy?
-
Family IDs man, 21, fatally shot in Otsego by deputies, blames lax initial response
-
Self-defense claim in Apple River case could hinge on weapon, suspect's fears
-
Becker schools propose policy banning 'divisive' concepts