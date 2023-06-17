Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATLANTA — Travis d'Arnaud hit two massive homers and the Atlanta Braves won for the 11th time in 13 games, beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Friday night.

D'Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run homer in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up 5-0.

Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run homer for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.

Shuster (4-2) went 5 2-3 innings for the win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run.

Limet (1-4) went four innings for Colorado, allowing all eight Atlanta runs on five hits and five walks.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports