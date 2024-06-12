Travelers waiting to board a flight Wednesday afternoon from the Twin Cities to Hartford, Conn., were told of one special passenger: Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell.

Delta Flight 2910 left the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 2 p.m. with the body of Mitchell, who was killed during back-to-back shootings on May 30 in south Minneapolis, said officials with MSP and the New Haven (Conn.) Police Department.

The flight landed about 5:20 p.m. EDT at Hartford's Bradley International Airport, according to the Delta Air Lines website.

His departure came one day after Mitchell was eulogized and remembered during a memorial service at Maple Grove High School before thousands in person and many more viewing remotely.

An airport official said that passengers at the gate saw the gathering of police vehicles near their aircraft and were curious about what as going on. Delta personnel at the gate soon announced that Mitchell was on the flight for return to his native Connecticut and burial in his former home city of New Haven.

Contingents from the Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police Department will greet Mitchell's family at the airport and escort them to the McClam Funeral Home in New Haven, said officer Christian Bruckhart, that city's police spokesman. Representatives of the Minneapolis Police Department are also making the trip.

Funeral services for Mitchell are scheduled for Monday at the Hillhouse High School Floyd Little Athletic Center, Bruckhart said. Viewing hours are planned for 9 to 11 a.m., with the service to immediately follow, the spokesman said. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, police said.

Along with Mitchell, three other people were killed in shootings in a two-block stretch of S. Blaisdell Avenue. Among the dead is Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, of Eden Prairie, who state investigators say shot Mitchell at close range in the 2100 block of Blaisdell after the officer asked him whether he needed help.

Initial word from police pointed to Mohamed as the gunman who killed two people in an apartment moments before he was shot by two police officers.







