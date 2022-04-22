Arctic cruises hit

Small luxury Arctic cruise ships are canceling many of their planned calls in Northwest Alaska this summer, with many citing the Russian war in Ukraine. Nome, about 200 miles across the Bering Sea from Russia, had been receiving small but growing numbers of the cruise ships. They're built to handle ice and shuttle tourists to remote villages and wildlife-rich waters. Then COVID-19 happened, canceling the cruises for two years. This summer, Nome was expecting a blockbuster season. Then Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Now some of the companies have canceled visits. "It's primarily the ships that have scheduled calls in Russia," said Joy Baker, Nome's port director.

Anchorage Daily News

Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota. The state's tourism agency confirmed that the "Transformers" star will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years. Duhamel, who is from Minot, already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors. Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent. Tourism is the North Dakota's third-largest industry. The biggest draw is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota's badlands.

Associated Press

Masks off at Disney

Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida property. Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation. In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

Associated Press