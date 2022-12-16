MCEWEN, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility.

Workers at the facility in McEwen were combining products to make brine Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be an adult male human heart, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets. Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday.

"We are treating this as a crime scene. We are working very diligently to find or not find anything else at this location," Davis told WKRN-TV. "At this time we don't feel that anybody's safety is in question."

He said the salt had dehydrated the organ, which resembled a rock when it was found. It's unclear how long the heart was there.

"TDOT's on board working with us to try and find any kind of information about where the salt came from and when it came in," he said.

DNA testing will be performed to try to determine the origin of the heart, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

No further information was immediately released.