U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Twin Cities Thursday to show support for six infrastructure projects in Minnesota that received $99 million in federal grant money from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Flanked by a phalanx of elected and appointed officials, Buttigieg took a Metro Transit electric bus for a tour of Lake Street in Minneapolis before heading to the Minnesota State Fair.

"So much of the vibrancy of this corridor is dependent on mobility," Buttigieg said outside the Mercado Central marketplace on Lake Street. "With more reliable and safe transit, that's an investment in businesses along this corridor."

Hennepin County has received $12 million from the infrastructure fund to construct turn lanes and bus-only lanes, facilitate the switch from four lanes to three, add upgrades that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act and provide a new surface for the urban corridor devastated in the unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

The federal grant money will dovetail with planning that is underway for the B Line, an arterial bus-rapid transit project that will link Uptown Minneapolis to Union Depot in St. Paul, largely along Lake Street. The $65 million project is expected to begin passenger service in 2024.

All told, the federal program has allocated more than $2.2 billion this year to projects nationwide that modernize roads, bridges, public transit, rail, and ports to make transportation systems safer, more accessible, affordable and sustainable. The law provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years in the highly competitive grant program.

Other governments and agencies in Minnesota that received funding include the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, $9.5 million to build the Big Woods Transit Facility in Nett Lake; Rochester, $19.9 million for a multi-span bridge on 6th Street; the Minnesota Department of Transportation, $18 million to reconstruct Hwy. 197 near Bemidji; Plymouth, $15 million to reconstruct a segment of Hwy. 55; and Duluth, $25 million to reconstruct part of W. Superior Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.