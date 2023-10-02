The Twins begin the 2023 playoffs Tuesday at Target Field, and Metro Transit, SouthWest Transit and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority are adding service to get fans to the games.

Metro Transit will run special Northstar trains from Big Lake to Minneapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Thursday if a deciding game three is necessary. Trains will depart Big Lake at 1:50 p.m. each day and arrive at Target Field at 2:42 p.m. First pitch is at 3:38 p.m.

Trains will depart the stadium 30 minutes after the final out, but no earlier than 6:45 p.m., the agency said. The Twins trains are in addition to regularly scheduled northbound trips that leave downtown Minneapolis at 3:38 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:50 p.m.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) will run express buses from four south metro locations. Buses will depart from the Southbridge Crossings Park & Ride in Shakopee at 1:35 p.m., the Apple Valley Transit Station at 1:45 p.m., the Burnsville and Eagan transit stations at 2 p.m. each day.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up at 5th Street Station, next to Target Field's Gate 3. Return trips will depart from where riders were dropped off 30 minutes after the game ends.

SouthWest Transit will run buses from the East Creek Station in Chaska, departing at 1:30 p.m. Buses from SouthWest Village Station in Chanhassen will depart at 1:40 p.m. and from SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie at 1:50 p.m.

Return trips will be offered 20 minutes after the last out of the 7th inning and 20 minutes after the games are over.