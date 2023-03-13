Gophers freshman guard Jaden Henley announced Monday that he entered the transfer portal following the season ending loss in the Big Ten tournament last week.

The 6-7 Ontario, Calif., averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists and shot 37.8% from three-point range in 20.8 minutes for second-year coach Ben Johnson this season.

"I would like to thank the [University of Minnesota], Ben Johnson, [assistant] Marcus Jenkins and the entire coaching staff for welcoming me with open arms," Henley tweeted Monday. "After talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and find a new home to continue my academic and athletic career. I look forward to the next step in my journey."

Henley started the first nine games of the season before his role changed to coming off the bench in Big Ten play. Injuries eventually increased his opportunities, though, when he started the last nine games.

In the Big Ten tournament opening win vs. Nebraska in Chicago, Henley had 14 points and two assists in 33 minutes. Four of his five double figure scoring performances came in the last nine games.

Henley's departure wasn't a big surprise considering he was an AAU teammate and close friend with former Gophers five-star center recruit Dennis Evans, who was granted a release from his letter of intent.

The Gophers are also not expecting starting junior point guard Ta'Lon Cooper to return next season. Cooper, who started all 31 games, finished second in the Big Ten with 6.3 assists per game.

The only scholarship guard likely back is freshman Braeden Carrington. But Johnson also signed four-star senior guard Cameron Christie, who earned first team all-state honors in Illinois.