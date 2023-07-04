MUSIC

Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront

After a string of high-profile opening dates with Zach Bryan and Willie Nelson in recent months, the Duluth-bred acoustic sextet will be the king of its own domain again. The band's almost-annual outdoor concert is always loaded with homecoming sentimentality, being a mile and a half down Superior Street from where its members first performed together at Sir Benedict's in 2003. Yep, that makes this unofficially the band's 20th anniversary party. Maybe an even bigger selling point is having longtime pal Jenny Lewis as the opener, following the release of the Los Angeles Americana-pop queen's excellent new record, "Joy'all." Duluth's own Ross Thorn opens after winning TBT's Palomino grant. (6 p.m. Sat., Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, resale tickets only, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Jelly Roll

He's an unlikely country star. A 300-pound rapper who, like Merle Haggard and Johnny Paycheck, has done time in prison and sings about it. Jelly also sings about weed, booze, addiction, love, church, sin and redemption. At 39, he's put out 17 albums, but he didn't break out until last year's No. 1 country smash "Son of a Sinner," in which he declares he's looking for new ways to get gone. This summer, Jelly dropped the skillfully crafted, country-focused "Whitsitt Chapel," featuring tunes he co-wrote with Miranda Lambert, Hardy, Brantley Gilbert and Ashley McBryde. (8 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake, instantly sold out, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Amythyst Kiah

After stints this year opening for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Josh Ritter, the Tennessee roots-rocker is touring behind her new EP, "Pensive Pop," on which she put her own stamp on tunes by Tori Amos, Joy Division and Green Day. In 2019, Kiah established herself as a voice to be reckoned with on the Grammy-nominated "Black Myself" recorded with the collective known as Our Native Daughters. She reworked the powerful identity anthem as a galvanizing rocker on her 2021 album, "Wary + Strange," an eclectic, sometimes experimental collection that even includes a country-gospel stroll, "Ballad of Lost." (7:30 p.m. Wed., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $29-$49, theparkwaytheater.com)

J.B.

Blondshell

A fast-rising act you're likely to see next door in the Mainroom within a year's time, New York-raised, Los Angeles-based indie-rocker Sabrina Teitelbaum, 26, is garnering critical praise and lots of Current radio play locally for her eponymous debut album as Blondshell. The searing single "Salad" fantasizes about poisonous revenge on a sexual abuser, and other songs cover substance abuse, bisexuality and Judaism in blunt and powerful ways, sounding equal parts Bully and Belly. Brooklyn trio Hello Mary opens. (9 p.m. Tue., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $14-$17, axs.com)

C.R.

Cantus

To close its season, the eight-man vocal group will perform a program of art song in Yiddish, English and Hebrew, centered around a song cycle by American composer Alex Weiser called "And All the Days Were Purple." There also will be a Maurice Ravel "Kaddish" and even a dash of Mel Brooks. (7:30 p.m. July 11, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. July 12, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.; 11 a.m. July 13 and 7:30 p.m. July 14, Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls.; $5-$36; 612-435-0046 or cantussings.org)

ROB HUBBARD

THEATER

'Loch Mess'

The creative team behind "Log Jam" and "Hair Ball" return for a third summer to the Bakken Museum's green roof for another goofy all-ages comedy. Produced by Open Eye Theatre and written by Josef Evans, "the world's largest freshwater musical" is set a century ago and orbits Beatrix Barnes, an intrepid girl who wants to be a steamship captain in Duluth. But in addition to contending with the attitudes of the time, she also has to face mysterious creatures. Abilene Olson plays Beatrix in a cast that also includes improv wit Tom Reed as monster hunter Dangus MacMacaroney. Joel Sass directs. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sun. Ends July 16. Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Av. S., Mpls. $15-$30. 612-874-6338 or openeyetheatre.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

DANCE

'A Chorus Line'

Theatre 55, the St. Paul-based company that joyfully spotlights the talents of performers ages 55 and above, is taking on "A Chorus Line," the Broadway musical that is beloved not only for its music and story about actors looking for their first big break but also its incredible dance numbers. Local tap legend Ellen Keane will spearhead the choreography, originally created by Michael Bennett with Bob Avian. Richard Hitchler is director/producer and Raymond Berg is the musical director. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 5 p.m. Sun., through July 23, Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan, $15, theatre55.org)

SHEILA REGAN

BOOKS

Wordplay

The Loft's annual book-a-palooza is back in person for the first time since 2019, and bringing out the big names. Shannon Gibney ("Dream Country"), Rebecca Makkai ("I Have Some Questions for You"), Sun Yung Shin ("Unbearable Splendor") and Paul Tremblay ("The Cabin at the End of the World") are among dozens of authors who'll speak about their work, sign books and knock back espressos at the "celebration of readers, writers and great books." (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, loft.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

ART

Bathroom Art

Wander into the gender-neutral bathroom at Open Book and you'll get a dose of art. Emmett Ramstad's installation "Quasi-Public, Semi-Private" is a series of framed letterpress texts written in Franklin Gothic font, and installed on the walls. The public bathroom is a place of solace and relief, but also subject to monitoring and surveillance. The framed prints make one question the bathroom itself. This is part of the artist's ongoing series where he displays artworks in accessible bathrooms. (Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Free. openbookmn.org)

ALICIA ELER

90 Years in the Making

Korean immigrant Ung Lim Lee, 90, has been an artist all his life. His first solo exhibition "Mountains & Trees" is a collection of the paintings he has made on various materials, including Korean handmade paper (hanji) since retiring. Born in a small village in 1932, he lost his left arm in a train accident. In 1964, following the Korean War, he emigrated to America. The pressures of work and supporting his family led him away from art. In his artist statement, Ung Lim Lee writes about a Korean proverb that says seeing the flowers of a pine tree brings good fortune because pine trees blossom only every 100 years. It's a graceful metaphor for his return to art. (Ends July 14. Xia Gallery & Café, 422 W. University, St. Paul. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. & Sun., 651-222-7798 or xiagallerycafe.com)

A.E.

FAMILY

Hamel Rodeo

For five days falling hats will be the least of competitors' worries as they hold onto bucking broncs. Riders will compete in bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and other challenges. This year's specialty act is four-time winning PRCA Dress Act of the Year Bobby Kerr. A family matinee on Saturday gets kids into the action with a calf scramble and stick horse races. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., Sun.; 1 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 7205 County Road N. 101, Corcoran. hamelrodeo.org)