St. Thomas (MN) (3-3) vs. Seattle (5-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Anders Nelson and St. Thomas (MN) will take on Darrion Trammell and Seattle. The senior Nelson has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 21.6 over his last five games. Trammell, a sophomore, is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Seattle's Trammell has averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals while Riley Grigsby has put up 13.8 points. For the Tommies, Nelson has averaged 20.2 points and 4.5 assists while Riley Miller has put up 18.2 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Nelson has accounted for 45 percent of all St. Thomas (MN) field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 43 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Seattle has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 58.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tommies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has 51 assists on 94 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three outings while St. Thomas (MN) has assists on 47 of 82 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Thomas (MN) as a team has made 13.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

