A train derailed Wednesday near the small town of Lancaster in northwestern Minnesota's Kittson County.

"Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained," Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Wednesday night. "Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need."

Lancaster is nearly 400 miles northwest of Minneapolis, near Minnesota's borders with North Dakota and Canada. It had 364 residents as of the 2020 census.

Few additional details were immediately available. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 2 office tweeted about the train derailment at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Hwy. 59 south of Lancaster was closed, the tweet said, and could take two to three days to reopen as responders, rail inspectors and cleanup crews continue their work.

A dispatcher at the Kittson County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday that Sheriff Matt Vig would provide more details about the derailment on Thursday morning.