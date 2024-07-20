Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A train derailment near Big Lake is disrupting traffic and slowing the train company's main line Saturday.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said the train, managed by the BNSF railroad company, was carrying consumer goods as it derailed at around 3:15 a.m. At least 15 rail cars were affected, blocking the roadway crossing at 172nd Street NW. between 197th Avenue and County Road 14.

No injuries have been reported, and the Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public. It's unclear what consumer goods the train carried, or when crews expect to clear the wreckage. BNSF was unavailable for comment.

A broken rail track caused a BNSF train derailment in Raymond, Minn., last year, spilling ethanol and corn syrup, which caught fire. Hundreds living nearby were forced hundreds to evacuate.

Estimates at that time suggested damage to railroad tracks and equipment would cost $1.9 million. The environmental cleanup was estimated to cost $1.6 million.