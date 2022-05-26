A trailer home fire killed a couple and their 6-year-old grandson north of Lake Mille Lacs over the weekend, authorities said.

The blaze was detected in the early morning hours of Sunday in Wealthwood Township off 385th Avenue, the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and fire personnel arrived, and once the flames were extinguished, they located the bodies inside the charred debris, the Sheriff's Office said.

Killed were Jeff Cleys, 69, Michelle Cleys, 55, and 6-year-old Grant Diehl, of Deerwood, Minn., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The remains of two dogs were also located in the trailer home, the Sheriff's Office said.

"It is believed that a space heater may have contributed to the fire," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.